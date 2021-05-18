Momentumisers: Here are key factors behind surge in Adani Enterprises’ share price

VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 10:30:31 IST

Adani Enterprises’ stock price gained around 5 percent in Monday’s trading session. Recently, it had hit a new 52-week high around Rs 1,330 per share and from there it corrected nearly 10 percent in a matter of a couple of days.

Yesterday, however, Adani Enterprises' share price took support around its 20-day moving average (DMA) and from there it bounced a bit and now trades comfortably above the 20 DMA as well as the 50 DMA.

The delivery, yesterday, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was encouraging and close to 15 lakh shares were delivered in trade compared to the 10-day average of a little below 10 lakh shares, which is close to around 50 percent higher.

If the stock is going to move up and make a fresh 52-week peak, then, in fact, in the shorts will have some trouble and in yesterday’s trading session it played out a bit of a short-covering bounce.

