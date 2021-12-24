Momentumisers: Firstsource Solutions in focus; here’s why

Firstsource Solutions was up around 9 percent yesterday, December 23 with a lot of momentum and the volumes were high.

Yesterday's volumes were around 2.7 times the average volumes that the stock trades at and in terms of turnover as well it was high yesterday, equal to the turnover that the stock saw in the last three days.

In terms of levels to watch for, the current market price is Rs 175 per share. So the stock is above the 20-day moving average (DMA), but it's still below the 50-100 day moving average.

The company did an analyst meet in November, where it reiterated FY22 revenue growth guidance of 14.5-15.5 percent in constant currency terms.

