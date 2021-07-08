Momentumisers: Equitas SFB outperforms Nifty; key levels to watch

VIDEOS

Finance

Updated : July 08, 2021 09:39:16 IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank has outperformed the Nifty in the last week. In the last four trading sessions, it has moved up more than 21 percent; weekly change, it’s up more than 15 percent when compared to 2.8 percent gain in Bank Nifty and Nifty being up by 1 percent.

The volume data is interesting as well. So, over the last two weeks, the daily trading volume has increased by about 50 times and Wednesday’s delivery volume was close to 24.9 percent.

The key technical level, looking at the stock prices, is marginally below the 52-week high. So, it broke Rs 68.25 on Wednesday with high volumes.

There is a strong likelihood that it can outperform again and break its 52-week high soon

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.