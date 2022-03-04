0

Momentumisers: Chemplast Sanmar shares in focus; here’s why

By Sonal Bhutra   IST (Published)
Chemplast Sanmar is seeing a one-way move on the upside. The stock was up 5 percent yesterday, March 3; this week it’s up 12 percent in trade and it is trading at huge volumes.

Chemplast Sanmar is seeing a one-way move on the upside. The stock was up 5 percent yesterday, March 3; this week it’s up 12 percent in trade and it is trading at huge volumes, but despite this move, the stock is trading below its 50-100-200 day moving average.
Yesterday's trading volumes were two times the average volumes this stock trades at and the last two days’ turnover is equal to the turnover of the preceding six days. So that's the kind of momentum seen in this particular counter.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
