Momentumisers: Arvind SmartSpaces in focus, here’s why

Arvind SmartSpaces, a real estate company, moved up 12 percent in two days and in the last 11 days, it has moved up over 31 percent.

Considering the volumes, there has been a surge. The last 5-day volumes are up as much as 2.8 times its daily monthly average and similarly, the deliverable volumes are also up as much as 2.5 times the daily monthly average. In fact, at this point in time, considering the sharp upmove seen in the last couple of days, the supports have also moved up higher.

So, considering the two-day low, that's at 134.5, the stock at this point is quoting at Rs 150 per share, and its 20-day moving average (DMA) is at 130.

Of course, a lot of the traction is to do with the fact that a lot of the larger players are already starting to move and that's on account of the prospects of improving demand in the real estate sector and that's also the reason why a lot of strength is seen in the stock.

