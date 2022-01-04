Momentumisers: Ambuja Cements shares in focus; here’s why

Ambuja Cements shares lost 13-14 percent of market capitalisation since the highs seen in September 2021. In the Futures and Options (F&O) market as well, the stock moved up but no big open interest buildup.

Ambuja Cements shares lost 13-14 percent of market capitalisation since the highs seen in September 2021.

In the Futures and Options (F&O) market as well, the stock moved up but no big open interest buildup, but there are shorts sitting comfy for the last couple of months, they could get stuck on the wrong side of things.

Fundamentally, things look up in the Q4 of the year, January to March is the best time for cement companies and price hikes are expected, also a couple of festivals play out in South India and post that prices move up gradually and not just that input costs soften as well.

November was an absolute washout for cement companies, but now the street is expecting demand to return from 2022 onwards.

Technically, the stock ended at a 50-day moving average (DMA). The next resistance comes in at Rs 400, which is 100 DMA.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.