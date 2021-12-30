Momentumisers: Aditya Birla Capital outperforms Nifty; here’s why

Aditya Birla Capital has outperformed Nifty in the last week as well as last month. The delivery volume was about 29.7 percent as of yesterday, December 29. At the technical level, the stock is trading above its 20 DMA.

Looking at the weekly change, the stock is up 6 percent versus Nifty gain of 1.5 percent. On monthly basis, the stock is up more than 17 percent versus a gain of less than 1 percent on Nifty.

In the last 14 trading sessions, the volume has gone up from Rs 77.5 crore to about Rs 103 crore which is up about 1.3 times.

