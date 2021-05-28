  • SENSEX
Momemtumisers: Key reasons behind surge in Zee’s share price

Updated : May 28, 2021 12:16:55 IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged 10 percent this week and outperformed Nifty Media that surged nearly 7.5 percent.

In Thursday's session, it was up 3 percent with its volumes 3.5 times more than its average volume. This was turnover was more than that of preceding four days.

The stock also crossed the 100-day moving average (DMA) of Rs 208 per share on Thursday.

What led to this move?

A week ago, the company released the fourth-quarter results, and the numbers were good. The stock has valuation comfort as well and trades at eleven times the earnings per share -- the cheapest in the sector.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra has more details, watch the video.
