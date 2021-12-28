M&M Finance in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com shared her views on M&M Finance. The stock has been one of the worst performing stocks in the recent market correction. With the backing of Mahindra Group and the diversified funding profile, the company is relatively better placed in the liability side compared to peers. Business growth is contingent on improving macro – that so far has not seen any impact of the new COVID-19 variant, omicron.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.