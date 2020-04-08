Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 08, 2020 12:34 PM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

ACC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 989 and a target price of Rs 1,045.

Hero Motocorp is a 'buy' around Rs 1,760 with a stop loss of Rs 1,724 and a target price of Rs 1,835.

Maruti Suzuki is a 'buy' around Rs 4,500-4,520 with a stop loss of Rs 4,370 and a target price of Rs 5,000.

Colgate Palmolive is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,299 and a target price of Rs 1,355.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.