  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000 as banks, auto lead
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

Updated : April 08, 2020 12:34 PM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:
  • ACC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 989 and a target price of Rs 1,045.
  • Hero Motocorp is a 'buy' around Rs 1,760 with a stop loss of Rs 1,724 and a target price of Rs 1,835.
  • Maruti Suzuki is a 'buy' around Rs 4,500-4,520 with a stop loss of Rs 4,370 and a target price of Rs 5,000.
  • Colgate Palmolive is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,299 and a target price of Rs 1,355.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement