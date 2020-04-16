Mitessh Thakkar's quick take on some handpicked stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 16, 2020 11:58 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Dabur India is a 'buy' around Rs 500 with a stop loss of Rs 490 and a target price of Rs 520.

Nestle India is a 'buy' with a stop loss below Rs 16,990 and a target price of Rs 18,200.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 337 and a target price of Rs 310.

Wipro is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 190 and a target price of Rs 178.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.