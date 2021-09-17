Midcaps on Radar: Market witnesses profit-booking; small, midcaps underperform

Broader markets underperformed the frontliners as midcap and smallcap indices traded over 1 percent lower each dragged by profit booking.

The Indian equity market gave up early gains to trade flat Friday afternoon with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty retreating from record-high levels seen intraday.

CNBC-TV18's Agam Vakil gets a list of midcap stocks that are buzzing in trade.

On the gaining side, Bajaj Electricals and Karur Vysya Bank were up around 8 percent while Crisil and JSW Energy were up between 3.5-5 percent.

Stocks reeling under selling pressure included, Poonawala Finance The stock is down 5 percent as MD Abhay Bhutada stepped down from his position with effect from September 16, 2021.

JBF Industries, IIFL Finance and Prime Focus were all locked at their 5 percent lower circuit. While IDBI Bank, Dynamatic Technologies and Karnataka Bank were down between 5 and 7 percent.

