Midcap stocks on radar: Borosil Renewables hits 5% upper circuit; BLS International, Bajaj Electricals, HAL at 52-week high

BLS International, Arvind Fashion, Bajaj Electricals and Hindustan Aeronautics touched their respective 52-week highs in the intraday deals.

The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices Wednesday as the Midcap and smallcap indices were trading over half a percent higher as against a flattish trade on the Sensex and Nifty.

In the 'Midcap on our Radar' segment, Agam Vakil gets a list of midcap stocks that are buzzing in trade.

Borosil Renewables shares were locked in the upper circuit of 5 percent after the company's board approved raising capital of up to Rs 500 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering rallied over 5 percent intraday on the back of order wins for an EPCC Plant in the refinery sector.

Meanwhile, Gillette India is under pressure after the company reported weak earnings for the quarter ended June 2021.

