Midcap Movers: Realty stocks lead rally; Here are gainers and losers from broader markets as Nifty scales record high

The realty stocks registered a substantial move as the Nifty Realty index surged more than 10 percent led by midcap counters such as Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties, DLF, Sobha, Puravankara, Prestige Estates, among others rising over 6-16 percent.

The equity market witnessed strong gains on Thursday with both the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh record highs led by realty, banks and financial services stocks. The market rally was broad-based as the midcap and smallcap indices supported the upside momentum with healthy gains.

Here are some midcap stocks that are buzzing in today's trade:

Realty Buzzers

Stocks at 52-week highs

Indian Hotels, CanFin Homes and Mastek hit a 52 week high.

Volume Buzzers

Piramal Enterprises, Metropolis Healthcare, West Coast Paper, and Zomato advanced anywhere between 4-5 percent with high trading volumes.

Stocks under pressure

JK Cement, Strides Pharma and Allcargo Logistics lost less than 2 percent.