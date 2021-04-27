Metals, pharma, banks to attract a lot of attention, says market expert Mehraboon Irani

Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants, on Tuesday, said metals, pharma and banking sector will do well.
“In this market where a whole of opportunities are coming especially in metal space, chemicals and even in the pharma space to some extent and also in the banking space. I think these four sectors should continue to attract a lot of attention, especially for those riding the momentum,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
Talking about Reliance, Irani said, “Its main business, petrochemicals, should do very well. As far as retail and telecom are concerned and I also believe that the company is planning to do a lot of restructuring, maybe some demergers in the days ahead. I think this is a stock, which somewhere after the consolidation, correction, which the stock has seen should be attracting the attention of investors as well as traders.”
Disclosure:
Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.