Metals, pharma, banks to attract a lot of attention, says market expert Mehraboon Irani

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 27, 2021 04:38:14 IST

Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants, on Tuesday, said metals, pharma and banking sector will do well.

“In this market where a whole of opportunities are coming especially in metal space, chemicals and even in the pharma space to some extent and also in the banking space. I think these four sectors should continue to attract a lot of attention, especially for those riding the momentum,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Talking about Reliance, Irani said, “Its main business, petrochemicals, should do very well. As far as retail and telecom are concerned and I also believe that the company is planning to do a lot of restructuring, maybe some demergers in the days ahead. I think this is a stock, which somewhere after the consolidation, correction, which the stock has seen should be attracting the attention of investors as well as traders.”

For entire interview, watch the video

Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.