Metals, pharma, banks to attract a lot of attention, says market expert Mehraboon Irani

Updated : April 27, 2021 04:38:14 IST

Mehraboon J Irani, MD & CEO of Gini Gems Consultants, on Tuesday, said metals, pharma and banking sector will do well.

“In this market where a whole of opportunities are coming especially in metal space, chemicals and even in the pharma space to some extent and also in the banking space. I think these four sectors should continue to attract a lot of attention, especially for those riding the momentum,” he said, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Talking about Reliance, Irani said, “Its main business, petrochemicals, should do very well. As far as retail and telecom are concerned and I also believe that the company is planning to do a lot of restructuring, maybe some demergers in the days ahead. I think this is a stock, which somewhere after the consolidation, correction, which the stock has seen should be attracting the attention of investors as well as traders.”

For entire interview, watch the video

Disclosure: Network 18, which publishes cnbctv18.com, is a part of the Reliance Group.
