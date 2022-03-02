MCX surges as volumes pick up; check details

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd shares are surging in trade today. The volume surge that has been seen on MCX and the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) being allowed in the Indian markets in the Indian commodity exchanges is something that seems to be supporting MCX.

While MCX has the best of the volumes in crude oil and gold and various other metals as well, and the equity market shares of many of these commodities are also doing well. Whether it is crude oil, gold, the volumes have been seen picking up in many of the commodities.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has floated a consultation paper for foreign portfolio investors (FPI) participation. FPIs which are registered with SEBI can participate in commodity derivatives market.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Manisha Gupta for more details.

