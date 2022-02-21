MC Pro: Should investors buy IPCA labs post 30% correction? Here's what experts say

IPCA labs stock has corrected about 30 percent in recent times due to input costs pressures and return of pre-COVID expenses such as travel and promotion. However Anubhav Sahu of moneycontrol.com believes there is merit in current valuations.

He said the company has relatively higher exposure to domestic markets wherein its top end traction is strong, domestic sales have benefited from the pick-up in acute therapies. The company also has a strong hold in pain management offerings.

The company plans to further strengthen the domestic business by expanding its business into orthopaedic and cardiovascular therapies.

