MC Pro Ideas for Profit: MAS Financial valuation attractive for long-term investors

For MAS Financial, which as a lender caters to small businesses and mostly self-employed individuals, last financial year had been difficult and the weakness continued in Q1FY22 due to the second wave of the pandemic.

The stock has seen a 20 percent underperformance over Nifty in the past 3-months.

While growth nosedived as the focus was on recovery, the razor-sharp focus on collections, coupled with the risk-sharing model with partner NBFCs, resulted in much better-than-expected asset quality. The collection efficiency has also improved to near pre-COVID levels and MAS Financial's valuation is attractive for long-term investors, reports Moneycontrol Pro's Madhuchanda Dey.

