Max Life’s Mihir Vora bullish on domestic economic recovery

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market experts, Mihir Vora, Director of Max Life Insurance, and Rohit Srivastava, Founder of Indiacharts.com, on what is moving the market and how to prepare for next trading week.

Stock markets remained subdued as investors weighed geopolitical tensions. A very volatile week saw the markets fall for the second straight week. The fall was led by banks and metal stocks.

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market experts, Mihir Vora, Director of Max Life Insurance, and Rohit Srivastava, Founder of Indiacharts.com, on what is moving the market and how to prepare for next trading week.

Mihir Vora said that he is bullish on domestic cyclical in the financial space, in the consumer discretionary space, in the industrial space, and to some extent in the utilities and energy space.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all stock market updates here