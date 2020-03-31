Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 31, 2020 09:51 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Century Textiles and Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target price of Rs 297.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 324 and target price of Rs 350.

DLF is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 135.5 and target price of Rs 123.

Jindal Steel & Power is a sell around Rs 82 with a stop loss of Rs 84.5 and target price of Rs 77.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.