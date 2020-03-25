  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading on these stock

Updated : March 25, 2020 10:47 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:
  • Infosys is a buy around Rs 585-582 with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target price of RS 605.
  • HCL Technologies is a buy above Rs 446 with a stop loss of Rs 441 and target price of Rs 458.
  • DLF is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 125 and target price of Rs 112.
  • PFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target price of Rs 75.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement