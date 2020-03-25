Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading on these stock

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 25, 2020 10:47 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Infosys is a buy around Rs 585-582 with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target price of RS 605.

HCL Technologies is a buy above Rs 446 with a stop loss of Rs 441 and target price of Rs 458.

DLF is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 125 and target price of Rs 112.

PFC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 82 and target price of Rs 75.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.