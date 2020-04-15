Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading in these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:19 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Coal India is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 142.5 and a target price of Rs 152.

Mothson Sumi System is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 60 and a target price of Rs 70.

Bandhan Bank is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 187 and a target price of Rs 206.

Bajaj Finserv is a 'sell' below Rs 4,465 with a stop loss of Rs 4,545 and a target price of Rs 4,200.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.