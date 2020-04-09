Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading in these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2020 10:51 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Bosch is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 9,400 and a target price of Rs 10,000.

Vedanta is a 'buy' with a stop of Rs 68 and a target price of Rs 75.

Sun TV Network is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 314.9 and a target price of Rs 340.

Ambuja Cements is a 'sell' around Rs 151 with a stop loss of Rs 154 and a target price of Rs of Rs 144.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:

