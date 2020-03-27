Market veteran Mitessh Thakkar recommends trading in these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 27, 2020 09:44 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 41.5 and target price of Rs 45.

Bharat Forge is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 279 and target price of Rs 294.

ITC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 153 and target price of Rs 165.

ONGC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 63.4 and target price of Rs 68.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.