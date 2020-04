The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

HCL Technologies is a sell around Rs 417 with a stop loss of Rs 426 and target price of Rs 400.

M&M Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 148 and target price of Rs 159.

Infosys is a sell around Rs 608 with a stop loss of Rs 623 and target price of Rs 580.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 67 and target price of Rs 75.

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here: