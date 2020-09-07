Market Simplified: Here’s how to place stock orders

VIDEOS

Updated : September 07, 2020 10:21 AM IST

On 'Market Simplified', CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi brings you up to speed with the 'what, how and why' of the language the market speaks.

One of the first things that you want to know when you start to invest or to trade is how to place your order. There are two ways of doing it.

One is to buy the stock at the price which it is trading at. This is called the market price. The other is to place a limit, which means you will choose a price which is conducive to your strategy and that buy or sell order will only be executed as and when the stock reaches that price. This is called a limit order.