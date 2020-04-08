Market maven Prakash Gaba recommends trading on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 08, 2020 01:01 PM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

ACC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 990 and target price of Rs 1,060.

Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 40 and target price of Rs 50.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Prakash Gaba here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.