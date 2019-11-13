Market maven Prakash Gaba recommends a buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : November 13, 2019 10:15 AM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Aurobindo Pharma is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 445, target of Rs 480.

BHEL is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 55, target of Rs 60.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.