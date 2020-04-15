Market maven Prakash Gaba recommends a buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:06 AM IST

Market guru Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com gave his top stock picks for Wednesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

A Sebi-registered research analyst and trading mentor, Gaba provides equity research, short and long term stock recommendations and equity investment tips.

Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 47 and target of Rs 53-55.

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target of Rs 370.

Gaba’s stock recommendations for the day are:

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.