Market maven Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on this PSU stock

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : October 31, 2019 09:17 AM IST

Market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Thursday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Thakkar's stock recommendations:

Cholamandalam Finance

"Cholamandalam Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 299 targets of Rs 325."

GAIL

"GAIL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 130 targets of Rs 139.50."

Godrej Consumer Products

"Godrej Consumer Products is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 724 targets of Rs 750."

NBCC

"NBCC is buy with a stop below Rs 37 targets of Rs 40."

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.