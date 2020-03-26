Market maven Ashwani Gujral has a buy call on these stocks

  • SENSEX
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 26
Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of US stimulus, jobs
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Updated : March 26, 2020 09:09 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Thursday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full-time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day:
  • Muthoot Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 580 and target price of Rs 640.
  • Balkrishna Industries is a buy with stop loss of Rs 840 and target price of Rs 900.
  • HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 850 and target price of Rs 910.
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,270 and target price of Rs 1,340.
  • L&T Finance Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 50 and target price of Rs 64.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
