In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Bharti Airtel is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 450 and a target price of Rs 485.

HCL Technologies is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 444 and a target price of Rs 488.

Manappuram Finance is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 101 and a target price of Rs 120.

SRF is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 2,850 and a target price of Rs 3,300.

