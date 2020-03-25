Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani remains positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 25, 2020 10:40 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Exide Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 134 and target price of Rs 139.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 315 and target price of Rs 326.

Marico is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 246 and target price of Rs 255.

Colgate Palmolive is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,100 and target price of Rs 1,150.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.