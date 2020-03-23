  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India VIX surges to highest level since 2008 global crisis
10 powerful quotes to put bear market into perspective
Oil prices slump amid coronavirus chaos
Rupee falls below 76/USD for the first time
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani recommends trading on these stocks today

Updated : March 23, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day:
  • Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 950 and target price of Rs 1,050.
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,000 and target price of Rs 2,100.
  • ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target price of Rs 325.
  • Larsen & Toubro is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target price of Rs 910.

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here:

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV
Advertisement