Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani recommends trading on these stocks today

Updated : March 23, 2020 11:35 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the markets today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 950 and target price of Rs 1,050.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,000 and target price of Rs 2,100.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 280 and target price of Rs 325.

Larsen & Toubro is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target price of Rs 910.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.