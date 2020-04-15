Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani recommends trading on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 15, 2020 10:25 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

UPL is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 315 and a target price of Rs 340.

Pidilite Industries is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,340 and a target price of Rs 1,420.

NMDC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 80 and a target price of Rs 88.

TVS Motor Company is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 305 and a target price of Rs 275.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.