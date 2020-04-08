  • SENSEX
Sensex jumps 1,000 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000 as banks, auto lead
Asian shares step back, oil rebounds in volatile trade
Oil prices rebound on hopes for output cut deal
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani recommends trading on these stocks today

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:25 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:
  • Escorts is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 645 and a target price of Rs 688.
  • Adani Power is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 28 and a target price of Rs 30.5.
  • Bata India is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,210 and a target price of Rs 1,285.
  • HCL Technologies is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 440 and a target price of Rs 467.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
