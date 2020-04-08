Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani recommends trading on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Updated : April 08, 2020 11:25 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Escorts is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 645 and a target price of Rs 688.

Adani Power is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 28 and a target price of Rs 30.5.

Bata India is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,210 and a target price of Rs 1,285.

HCL Technologies is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 440 and a target price of Rs 467.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

