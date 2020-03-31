Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 31, 2020 10:02 AM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 2,800 and target price of Rs 3,300.

Colgate Palmolive (India) is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,190 and target price of Rs 1,235.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 242 and target price of Rs 268.

ACC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target price of Rs 965.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.