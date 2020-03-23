Market guru Mitessh Thakkar recommends 'sell' on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 23, 2020 11:30 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,072 and target price of Rs 1,990.

Maruti Suzuki India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 5,200 and a target price of Rs 4,800.

Page Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 18,300 and target price of Rs 17,000.

Voltas is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 572 and target price of Rs 535.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:

Follow stock recommendations by Mitessh Thakkar here:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.