Market guru Mitessh Thakkar recommends 'sell' on these stocks

Updated : March 23, 2020 11:30 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

Thakkar’s stock recommendations for today's trade:
  • Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 2,072 and target price of Rs 1,990.
  • Maruti Suzuki India is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 5,200 and a target price of Rs 4,800.
  • Page Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 18,300 and target price of Rs  17,000.
  • Voltas is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 572 and target price of Rs 535.

