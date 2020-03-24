Market guru Mitessh Thakkar recommends 'buy' on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 24, 2020 09:23 AM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com on what is moving the markets today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.

HDFC Life Insurance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target price of Rs 364.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,078 and target price of Rs 1,145.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 875 and target price of Rs 915.

Bajaj Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,240 and target price of Rs 2,345.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.