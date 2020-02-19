Market guru Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : February 19, 2020 10:20 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999 and he regularly shares his views on stocks and indices.



Buy Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) with a stop loss of Rs 1,459 and a target of Rs 1,500.



Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790 and a target of Rs 815.



Buy NIIT Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 1,832 and a target of Rs 1,880.



Sell Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) around Rs 540 with a stop loss of Rs 550 and a target of Rs 520.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.