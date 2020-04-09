Market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital is recommending a buy on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2020 02:21 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital on what is moving the markets today.

Gupta’s top stock recommendations for today are:

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1660 and target of Rs 1770.

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 13700 and target Rs 14700.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.