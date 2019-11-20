Market guru Hemen Kapadia of KRChoksey Securities remains positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : November 20, 2019 01:04 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market Hemen Kapadia of KR Choksey Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Kapadia’s top stock recommendations for the day are:



Buy Zee Entertainment at Rs 300 with a stop loss of Rs 295 and target of Rs 310.



Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7,140 and target of Rs 7,290.



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.