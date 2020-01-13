#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Market guru Ashwani Gujral's has buy recommendations on these stocks today

Updated : January 13, 2020 08:53 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Monday's trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Gujral's stock recommendations for the day are:

  • Tata Global Beverage is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 350.

  • Sun TV is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 458, target of Rs 474.

  • Tata Chemicals is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 684, target of Rs 710.

  • Prestige Estate is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 342.

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target of Rs 1,720.

  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target of Rs 2,265.

Follow stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral here

 

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
