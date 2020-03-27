Market guru Ashwani Gujral is bullish on these stocks

VIDEOS

Updated : March 27, 2020 09:44 AM IST

Market guru Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com gave his top stock picks for Friday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

One of India’s most famous market analysts, Gujral has been a full time trader of stocks and derivatives for more than 20 years and runs a technical analysis plus trading chat room.

Bajaj Auto is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,075 and target price of Rs 2,200.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 830 and target price of Rs 855,

HDFC Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 875 and target price of Rs 950.

ICICI Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target price of Rs 345.

Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 38 and target price of Rs 50.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.