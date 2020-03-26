Market guru Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking recommends 'buy' on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : March 26, 2020 12:41 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking on what is moving the markets today.

Bharti Airtel is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 420 and target price of Rs 500-510.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,750 and target price of Rs 3,500.

Mishra’s stock recommendations for today's trade are:The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.