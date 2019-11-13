Market guru Aditya Agarwala of YES Securities remains positive on these stocks

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : November 13, 2019 02:11 PM IST

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Aditya Agarwala’s stock recommendations:



Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 166 and target of Rs 187



Sell Apollo Hospital with a stop loss of Rs 1,445 and target of Rs 1,320



The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.