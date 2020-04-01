  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market Stocks
VIDEOS
Market

Market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities recommends a sell on these stocks today

Updated : April 01, 2020 02:01 PM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

Agarwala’s stock recommendations for the day are:
  • United Spirits is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 495 and target price of Rs 425.
  • ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target price of Rs 265.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement