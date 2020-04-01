Market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities recommends a sell on these stocks today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 01, 2020 02:01 PM IST

Here is the latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Aditya Agarwala of Yes Securities on what is moving the markets today.

United Spirits is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 495 and target price of Rs 425.

ICICI Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 335 and target price of Rs 265.

Agarwala's stock recommendations for the day are: