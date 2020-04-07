Market expert Sudarshan Sukhani's top stock recommendations for today

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:31 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Sukhani’s stock recommendations for the day are:

ACC is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 945 and a target price of Rs 985. Biocon is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 280 and a target price of Rs 302. Cipla is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 435 and a target price of Rs 468.

TCS is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 1,600 and a target price of Rs 1,720.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.