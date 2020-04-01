Market expert Sudarshan Sukhani's top stock recommendations for today

VIDEOS

Updated : April 01, 2020 10:04 AM IST

In his latest analysis and commentary, stock market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of S2 Analytics.com shared his views on what is moving the market today.

One of India's best-known technical analysts and a certified financial technician, Sukhani has been a full-time trader since 1993 and has participated in many investor camps throughout India.

Glenmark Pharma is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 199 and a target price of Rs 215.

Marico is a 'buy' with a stop loss of Rs 268 and a target price of Rs 285.

Apollo Tyre is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 82 and a target price of Rs 75.5.

Bharat Forge is a 'sell' with a stop loss of Rs 243 and a target price of Rs 225.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.