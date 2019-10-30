TOP NEWS »

Market expert Sudarshan Sukhani recommends these stocks for today's trade

Updated : October 30, 2019 09:29 AM IST

Market guru Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Wednesday’s trade in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Sukhani's stock recommendations:

Apollo Hospitals

"Today there are some opportunities in midcaps starting with Apollo Hospitals which had a very bad day yesterday but that has brought it down to a very strong support level. I would be a buyer after that big decline. The trend in Apollo Hospitals has not changed, that is a buy on dips trade."

Havells

"Havells is also buy on dips. For three days it is in a very narrow range, it is already underperforming, but it is at a very strong support level."

Petronet LNG

"We have also got Petronet LNG as a buy that is making new highs. It is close your eyes and buy opportunity and then wait patiently."

United Breweries

"Finally, United Breweries for three consecutive days it has been falling with large range bars that tells us that the short term trend is down especially in a market like this when a stock goes down that is worrying and worth shorting for the intraday trade."

Follow stock recommendations by Sudarshan Sukhani here.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
